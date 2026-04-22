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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:33 PM AKDT
Water from a leaky roof has seeped into the walls and floor of the Sleetmute school’s wood shop.
Emily Schwing, KYUK
Water from a leaky roof has seeped into the walls and floor of the Sleetmute school’s wood shop.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • The State Senate passed a capital budget that provides matching federal funds for state projects and money for urgently needed school repairs.
  • A Senate committee hit the brakes on a big tax break for the natural gas pipeline.
  • President Trump’s Energy Secretary gives a big thumbs up to Alaska’s natural gas pipeline project but says it won’t be easy.
  • Troopers arrest a Willow woman in the death of more than two dozen dogs.
  • While the supplies last, the Anchorage Fire Department is handing out free bicycle helmets.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride