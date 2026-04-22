KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- The State Senate passed a capital budget that provides matching federal funds for state projects and money for urgently needed school repairs.
- A Senate committee hit the brakes on a big tax break for the natural gas pipeline.
- President Trump’s Energy Secretary gives a big thumbs up to Alaska’s natural gas pipeline project but says it won’t be easy.
- Troopers arrest a Willow woman in the death of more than two dozen dogs.
- While the supplies last, the Anchorage Fire Department is handing out free bicycle helmets.