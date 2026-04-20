KNBA Webcast: Monday, April 20, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
- The Anchorage School District announces more lay-offs.
- The state legislature is holding public hearings this week on three upcoming ballot measures for this November’s election. One includes a repeal of ranked choice voting.
- A Wasilla woman died Sunday in a crash with a semi near Palmer.
- After 40 years of service, the Emmonak Women’s Shelter plans to retire its building and open a new one that's bigger and safer.
- A statewide program is helping rural Alaska kids get summer meals