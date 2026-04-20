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KNBA Webcast: Monday, April 20, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:59 AM AKDT
Aerial view of Emmonak, home of the Lower Yukon's only women's shelter.
Ben Townsend, KNOM
Aerial view of Emmonak, home of the Lower Yukon's only women's shelter.

KNBA Top Stories:

  • The Anchorage School District announces more lay-offs.
  • The state legislature is holding public hearings this week on three upcoming ballot measures for this November’s election. One includes a repeal of ranked choice voting.
  • A Wasilla woman died Sunday in a crash with a semi near Palmer.
  • After 40 years of service, the Emmonak Women’s Shelter plans to retire its building and open a new one that's bigger and safer.
  • A statewide program is helping rural Alaska kids get summer meals
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride