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KNBA Webcast: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 15, 2026 at 9:30 AM AKDT
Cade Jobsis recieved gene therapy treatment in Dallas, Texas alongside three other kids, including Eduardo.
Courtesy, Emma Jobsis
Cade Jobsis recieved gene therapy treatment in Dallas, Texas alongside three other kids, including Eduardo.

KNBA Top Stories:

  • The Anchorage mayor extends police foot patrols in downtown through the end of the year.
  • The Kenai City Council eyes the vacant Challenger Learning Center to house its police and fire departments.
  • The arrival of more Alaska Air National Guard air refueling tankers coincides with more active duty service members assigned to Eielson Air Force Base.
  • The capital budget, which includes repairs for schools and state facilities, has moved out of committee and his headed to the Senate floor.
  • After years of fundraising, a Juneau boy has now undergone a potentially life-saving treatment
    for a rare genetic disease.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride