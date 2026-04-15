KNBA Webcast: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
- The Anchorage mayor extends police foot patrols in downtown through the end of the year.
- The Kenai City Council eyes the vacant Challenger Learning Center to house its police and fire departments.
- The arrival of more Alaska Air National Guard air refueling tankers coincides with more active duty service members assigned to Eielson Air Force Base.
- The capital budget, which includes repairs for schools and state facilities, has moved out of committee and his headed to the Senate floor.
- After years of fundraising, a Juneau boy has now undergone a potentially life-saving treatment
for a rare genetic disease.