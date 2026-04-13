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KNBA Webcast: Monday, April 13, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 13, 2026 at 9:06 AM AKDT
Carol Mooers, a Unalakleet counselor killed in last year's Bering Air crash is being honored at a national monument for educators.
Unalakleet School
Carol Mooers, a Unalakleet counselor killed in last year's Bering Air crash is being honored at a national monument for educators.

KNBA Top Stories:

  • The Permanent Fund Dividend was up for debate in the House on Friday, with the latest budget offering a modest increase that left some lawmakers wanting more.
  • In response to high oil prices, Alaska Airlines raises its baggage fees
  • A teacher killed in last year’s Bering Sea airplane crash is honored at a national memorial.
  • The FAA has approved new flight paths for one Southeast Alaska airline to improve safety.
  • The Kuskokwim River Ice Road is officially closed for the season. If you drive a car on the river, you do so at your own risk.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride