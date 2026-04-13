KNBA Webcast: Monday, April 13, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
- The Permanent Fund Dividend was up for debate in the House on Friday, with the latest budget offering a modest increase that left some lawmakers wanting more.
- In response to high oil prices, Alaska Airlines raises its baggage fees
- A teacher killed in last year’s Bering Sea airplane crash is honored at a national memorial.
- The FAA has approved new flight paths for one Southeast Alaska airline to improve safety.
- The Kuskokwim River Ice Road is officially closed for the season. If you drive a car on the river, you do so at your own risk.