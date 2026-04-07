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KNBA News: Tuesday, April 7, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:02 AM AKDT
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche seized approximately 5.4 metric tons of unreported pollock roe from the catcher-processor ship north of Dutch Harbor.
U.S. Coast Guard
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche seized approximately 5.4 metric tons of unreported pollock roe from the catcher-processor ship north of Dutch Harbor.

KNBA Top Stories:

  • The Coast Guard seizes more than $65,000 of unreported pollock roe from a catcher-processor ship. Investigators say the case involves more illegal catch.
  • Mountain goats with a highly infectious skin disease have been discovered on a trails near Juneau.
  • Micro-Unit homes open in Anchorage. The city-owned housing project gives both shelter and addiction and behavioral health treatment to its new residents.
  • It’s election day in Anchorage.
  • The Inuit soul group, Pamyua, celebrates 30 years of Native drumming and dancing.
    Pamyua celebrates three decades of performing Yup'ik songs and dance at the Cama'i festival in Bethel where they first debuted.
    Marycait Dolan, KYUK
    Pamyua celebrates three decades of performing Yup'ik songs and dance at the Cama'i festival in Bethel where they first debuted.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride