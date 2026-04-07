KNBA News: Tuesday, April 7, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- The Coast Guard seizes more than $65,000 of unreported pollock roe from a catcher-processor ship. Investigators say the case involves more illegal catch.
- Mountain goats with a highly infectious skin disease have been discovered on a trails near Juneau.
- Micro-Unit homes open in Anchorage. The city-owned housing project gives both shelter and addiction and behavioral health treatment to its new residents.
- It’s election day in Anchorage.
- The Inuit soul group, Pamyua, celebrates 30 years of Native drumming and dancing.