KNBA News: Monday, March 30, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
· Thousands across Alaska took to the streets in Saturday’s nationwide No Kings protest.
· Anchorage police are investigating a shooting death and fire in South Anchorage that may have involved an officer
· A California heli-skier died in an avalanche in the Chugach Mountains on Friday. State Troopers have identified the man as Eric Sommer, age 63.
· Alaskans are a step closer to getting alerts on their cell phones, moments before an earthquake hits.
· Attorney Gregg Brelsford is the 18th candidate to file for Alaska governor.