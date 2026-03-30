KNBA News: Monday, March 30, 2026

KNBA Top Stories:

· Thousands across Alaska took to the streets in Saturday’s nationwide No Kings protest.

· Anchorage police are investigating a shooting death and fire in South Anchorage that may have involved an officer

· A California heli-skier died in an avalanche in the Chugach Mountains on Friday. State Troopers have identified the man as Eric Sommer, age 63.

· Alaskans are a step closer to getting alerts on their cell phones, moments before an earthquake hits.

· Attorney Gregg Brelsford is the 18th candidate to file for Alaska governor.