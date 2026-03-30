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KNBA News: Monday, March 30, 2026

KNBA
Published March 30, 2026 at 9:15 AM AKDT
Thousands of demonstrators take part in downtown Anchorage's No Kings Protest on Saturday.
Matt Faubion, Alaska Public Media
Thousands of demonstrators take part in downtown Anchorage's No Kings Protest on Saturday.

KNBA Top Stories:

· Thousands across Alaska took to the streets in Saturday’s nationwide No Kings protest.

· Anchorage police are investigating a shooting death and fire in South Anchorage that may have involved an officer

· A California heli-skier died in an avalanche in the Chugach Mountains on Friday. State Troopers have identified the man as Eric Sommer, age 63.

· Alaskans are a step closer to getting alerts on their cell phones, moments before an earthquake hits.

· Attorney Gregg Brelsford is the 18th candidate to file for Alaska governor.
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