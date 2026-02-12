Newscasts KNBA News: Thursday, February 12, 2026 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published February 12, 2026 at 9:03 AM AKST Facebook LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:50 Lisa John Shageluk At a hearing in Anchorage on Feb. 3, Lisa M. John from Shageluk brought her children with her to testify about the cultural impact of failed salmon runs on her family. “I had the privilege of growing up in fish camp,” she said, “Salmon is the heart of our people, and they don’t even know what it means.” Time is running out for Alaskans to speak out on a federal review of subsistence management. The families of three more victims of last year's fatal Bering Airplane crash have sued the regional airline.