KNBA News: Friday, February 6, 2026

KNBA's top story:

An overflow crowd and hours of testimony on the Federal Subsistence Board's future...

Rhonda McBride Matt Anderstrom, the food sovereignty coordinator for the Yakutat Tribe, testifies as the hearing on reforms proposed for the Federal Subistence Board at the USFW headquarters in Anchorage. Anderstrom opposes a Safari Club International proposal to change how Rural Advisory Council members are selected.

It was only supposed to last for four hours, but this Tuesday’s hearing on a controversial proposal to reform the Federal Subsistence Board went more than six hours. Every person who signed up to testify, both online and at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife headquarters in Anchorage, got a chance to speak. Most were from rural communities that depend on hunting and fishing to put food on the table.

Rhonda McBride John Sturgeon, a longtime leader of the Safari Club International's Alaska chapter, testified on behalf of the sport hunting group's proposals to reform the Federal Subsistence Board. Sturgeon said the Safari Club, protecting the resource should be the top priority over subsistence.

Even though more than 100 people weighed in, it’s far from the last word in this debate.