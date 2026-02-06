KNBA News: Friday, February 6, 2026
KNBA's top story:
An overflow crowd and hours of testimony on the Federal Subsistence Board's future...
It was only supposed to last for four hours, but this Tuesday’s hearing on a controversial proposal to reform the Federal Subsistence Board went more than six hours. Every person who signed up to testify, both online and at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife headquarters in Anchorage, got a chance to speak. Most were from rural communities that depend on hunting and fishing to put food on the table.
Even though more than 100 people weighed in, it’s far from the last word in this debate.