Newscasts KNBA News: Thursday, January 22, 2026 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published January 22, 2026 at 10:54 AM AKST Gabby Salgado/KYUK A front entrance that provides access to the connected Auntie Mary Nicoli Elementary School and Aniak Jr./Sr. High School in Aniak is seen in August 2025. Two Alaska school districts are suing the state over what they say is inadequate funding for public education, and Aniak's junior and senior high school has been suddenly closed due to structural concerns in the school's gymnasium.