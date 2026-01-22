© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Thursday, January 22, 2026

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published January 22, 2026 at 10:54 AM AKST
A front entrance that provides access to the connected Auntie Mary Nicoli Elementary School and Aniak Jr./Sr. High School in Aniak is seen in August 2025.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
A front entrance that provides access to the connected Auntie Mary Nicoli Elementary School and Aniak Jr./Sr. High School in Aniak is seen in August 2025.

Two Alaska school districts are suing the state over what they say is inadequate funding for public education, and Aniak’s junior and senior high school has been suddenly closed due to structural concerns in the school’s gymnasium.
Newscasts
Jill Fratis
See stories by Jill Fratis