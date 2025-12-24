© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News Special Holiday Edition: Wednesday Dec. 24, 2025

KNBA
Published December 24, 2025 at 1:52 PM AKST

KNBA News: Special Holiday Edition, featuring three stories that capture the rich fabric of the holiday season in Alaska:

  • The Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden checks out celebrations across the state.
  • The Safari Club invites Kipnuk subsistence hunters to go on a hunt. KNBA's Rhonda McBride has the story.
  • Personal reflections from Jill Fratis about why it's OK to have mixed emotions about the holidays.

Music arranged and performed by Matt Faubion.
