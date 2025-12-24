KNBA News Special Holiday Edition: Wednesday Dec. 24, 2025

KNBA News: Special Holiday Edition, featuring three stories that capture the rich fabric of the holiday season in Alaska:



The Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden checks out celebrations across the state.



The Safari Club invites Kipnuk subsistence hunters to go on a hunt. KNBA's Rhonda McBride has the story.



Personal reflections from Jill Fratis about why it's OK to have mixed emotions about the holidays.

Music arranged and performed by Matt Faubion.

