KNBA News Special Holiday Edition: Wednesday Dec. 24, 2025
KNBA News: Special Holiday Edition, featuring three stories that capture the rich fabric of the holiday season in Alaska:
- The Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden checks out celebrations across the state.
- The Safari Club invites Kipnuk subsistence hunters to go on a hunt. KNBA's Rhonda McBride has the story.
- Personal reflections from Jill Fratis about why it's OK to have mixed emotions about the holidays.
Music arranged and performed by Matt Faubion.