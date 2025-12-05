Alaska Native Heritage Center’s annual weekend holiday market overflowing with traditional art and crafts

T’is the season to shop for ivory carvings, beaded earrings, Qaspeqs, salmon leather wallets and all kinds of handmade gifts from Native artisans.

Photo by Rhonda McBride More than 60 Native artists are selling their work at this year's Alaska Native Heritage Center holiday bazaar. Dec. 7, 2024.

The Alaska Native Heritage Center’s annual Holiday Bazaar gets underway on Friday, Dec. 5 and runs through Sunday. Rachel Ruston, communications manager for the Heritage Center says there are about 60 artists selling their work this year, more ever before.

“It's absolutely amazing to see. Even this year, we've been talking about how we've seen such a high demand that we might have to consider two weekends next year,” Ruston said. “We can't even sell enough tables to fit all of the artist that are interested in participating. ”

Ruston says the holiday bazaar celebrates the creativity and diversity of Alaska Native cultures. And when you shop, she says, it’s also a chance to support Native artists and their families.

Photo by Rhonda McBride Vincent Gregory, a Yup'ik carver, known as the "Carving Fox," makes an ivory and baleen chess board and pieces. Alaska Native Heritage Center, Dec. 7, 2024.

“Purchasing directly from an Alaskan native artist-vendor, it's giving all of that money right to them -- so they can be paid for their incredible creativity and skills that they've developed for some people an entire lifetime,” Ruston said.

The Holiday Bazaar opens Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. and closes at 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, doors open from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. On Saturday, there will be cultural performances and face-painting for the kids, along with a chance take selfies with Santa. Exhibits are open and admission is free.

Photo by Rhonda McBride. Handmade earrings made from beads, fur and natural materials are popular at the Alaska Native Heritage Center’s annual Holiday Bazaar. Dec. 7, 2024.

For shoppers in search of Native art and crafts, the next big event is the Indigenous Craft Bazaar, held at the Cook Inlet Tribal Council offices on Monday, December 15. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

