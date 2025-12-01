KNBA News: Monday, December 1, 2025

KNBA Top Stories:

· Anchorage Police investigate fatal shooting in Fairview

· State Troopers investigate the connection between a Valdez women’s disappearance and Glennallen hotel fire.

· A Thanksgiving Day fire in the Southwest Alaska village of Eek takes the life of an elder.

· Senate Republicans meet over the holidays to confirm two state representatives appointed by the Governor to fill two Senate vacancies.

· Hearings planned to consider designating a state forest on the Kenai Peninsula