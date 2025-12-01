KNBA News: Monday, December 1, 2025
KNBA Top Stories:
· Anchorage Police investigate fatal shooting in Fairview
· State Troopers investigate the connection between a Valdez women’s disappearance and Glennallen hotel fire.
· A Thanksgiving Day fire in the Southwest Alaska village of Eek takes the life of an elder.
· Senate Republicans meet over the holidays to confirm two state representatives appointed by the Governor to fill two Senate vacancies.
· Hearings planned to consider designating a state forest on the Kenai Peninsula