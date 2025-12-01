© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Monday, December 1, 2025

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published December 1, 2025 at 8:08 AM AKST
Anchorage Police Department downtown headquarters.
Alaska Public Media
KNBA Top Stories:

· Anchorage Police investigate fatal shooting in Fairview

· State Troopers investigate the connection between a Valdez women’s disappearance and Glennallen hotel fire.

· A Thanksgiving Day fire in the Southwest Alaska village of Eek takes the life of an elder.

· Senate Republicans meet over the holidays to confirm two state representatives appointed by the Governor to fill two Senate vacancies.

· Hearings planned to consider designating a state forest on the Kenai Peninsula
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
