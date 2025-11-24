Newscasts KNBA News: Monday, November 24. 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published November 24, 2025 at 9:31 AM AKST Facebook LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:41 AKDOT&PF A map shows land ownership status along corridors being studied by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities as part of the agency's Yukon-Kuskokwim Frontier Road project. The idea of building a road to connect the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers has been studied for decades, and the corridor it would pass through has been traversed for centuries