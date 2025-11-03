© 2025 KNBA
KNBA News: Monday, November 3, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published November 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM AKST
Seig̱óot Jessica Chester and Naakil.aan Hans Chester dance to Goosú Wa.é and donate money for a snack fund at Tlingit, Culture, Language and Literacy in Juneau on Oct. 30, 2025.
Jamie Diep/KTOO
Juneau schools are finding ways to support students and families in the midst of the government shutdown. A Dillingham man now faces three felonies related to the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor. 
Jill Fratis
