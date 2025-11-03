Newscasts KNBA News: Monday, November 3, 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published November 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM AKST Facebook LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:34 Jamie Diep/KTOO Seig̱óot Jessica Chester and Naakil.aan Hans Chester dance to Goosú Wa.é and donate money for a snack fund at Tlingit, Culture, Language and Literacy in Juneau on Oct. 30, 2025. Juneau schools are finding ways to support students and families in the midst of the government shutdown. A Dillingham man now faces three felonies related to the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor.