KNBA News: "That really happened." Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Families Displaced by Western Alaska Storm Begin Transition from Shelters to Temporary Housing

By Jill Fratis | KNBA News | October 28, 2025

As the Western Alaska disaster relief effort moves into its second phase, reality is beginning to sink in for families sheltering in Anchorage after Typhoon Halong.

The City of Anchorage has started moving evacuees from emergency shelters at the Alaska Airlines Center and the Egan Center into temporary housing. Many of these families lost their homes to the powerful storm that struck earlier this month, bringing hurricane-force winds and devastating floods to Western Alaska.

At the Egan Center, counselors from Southcentral Foundation have been helping families adjust and cope. Tessie Chanerak, who is originally from Toksook Bay, says Halloween festivities have brought a little joy to the children.

“You know Halloween is one of the fun seasons of the year, because there’s lots of candy, so we got some costumes and lots of hats and trick-or-treating bags. So, anything for the little kids too. They seem to be more at home than their parents,” said Chanerak.Chanerak says the first days in the shelter were especially difficult as families came to terms with what they’d been through.

“I can’t believe the typhoon kicked in. I can’t believe our homes floated away. That really happened. And yesterday, when I was checking in with folks, they were crying. They’re frustrated. They’re tired,” she said.Despite the hardship, Chanerak says the community has shown remarkable strength — especially the elders, who have been a calming influence for everyone.

“I really do admire that. That gives me a tool that I can use — taking it one day at a time,” Chanerak said.Known affectionately by kids as “Terrific Tessie,” Chanerak often wears a pair of angel wings from a Halloween costume. She says she feels honored to help as both a counselor and a Yup’ik speaker.

Meanwhile, federal attention is turning to Alaska this week as U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler visits Anchorage on Wednesday, October 29. She will meet with survivors of Typhoon Halong to discuss recovery loans and assistance programs.

The meetings will help connect victims with federal, state, and tribal financial support, including low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, and small businesses. Officials say the next few weeks are critical as winter weather approaches, making rebuilding even more challenging.

Typhoon Halong’s aftermath has tested the resilience of Alaska’s coastal communities — many already facing growing threats from stronger and more frequent storms. Loeffler’s visit underscores a broader push to strengthen disaster readiness and long-term recovery support across the region.

Rhonda McBride contributed to this report.