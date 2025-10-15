Newscasts KNBA News: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published October 15, 2025 at 9:56 AM AKDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 4:58 Rhonda McBride Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks at the beginning of the Elders & Youth conference, thanking people who had traveled from across the state and have been supporting those affected by the Western Alaska storm. The 2025 Elders and Youth conference, and the Alaska Federation of Natives is focusing on healing after a devasting typhoon that hit western Alaska.