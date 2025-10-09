© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Thursday, October 9, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published October 9, 2025 at 11:30 AM AKDT
Anchorage brothel district in 1916, in what is today Valley of the Moon Park.
National Archive
KNBA's Top Stories:

  • A preview of "The Oldest Profession in Alaska History," a presentation on the history of sex work in Anchorage at the Writer's Block this Friday. It's a subject that's rarely discussed in a public forum, but historian David Reamer and Maxine Doogan, who worked in a Spenard sex parlor in the 1980s, say it's an interesting story with lessons for today.
  • Alaska State Troopers have updated their cold case website, based on feedback from the public.
