Newscasts KNBA News: Wednesday, September 24, 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published September 24, 2025 at 9:45 AM AKDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:45 Picture Credit: Laura Davis Collins/KNOM Nome-based Inupiaq artist Katie O'Connor shows a sample of her design work viewable at the Anchorage Museum. The Anchorage Police Department has adopted artificial intelligence software to better review investigative data. A Nome graphic artist is bringing Inupiaq heritage to life in a major new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum.