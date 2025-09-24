© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published September 24, 2025 at 9:45 AM AKDT
Nome-based Inupiaq artist Katie O'Connor shows a sample of her design work viewable at the Anchorage Museum.
Picture Credit: Laura Davis Collins/KNOM
The Anchorage Police Department has adopted artificial intelligence software to better review investigative data. A Nome graphic artist is bringing Inupiaq heritage to life in a major new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum.
Jill Fratis
