© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Monday, September 15, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published September 15, 2025 at 10:48 AM AKDT
Heavy rainfall in Juneau last week caused untreated wastewater from a city pump station to overflow into Gastineau channel for several hours.
Picture Credit: KTOO
Heavy rainfall in Juneau last week caused untreated wastewater from a city pump station to overflow into Gastineau channel for several hours.

The U.S. Department of agriculture recently announced that it plans to reorganize the agency. Heavy rainfall in Juneau last week caused untreated wastewater from a city pump station to overflow into the Gastineau channel for several hours.
Newscasts
Jill Fratis
See stories by Jill Fratis