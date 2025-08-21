© 2025 KNBA
KNBA News: Thursday, August 21, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published August 21, 2025 at 9:21 AM AKDT
After months of hard work, Nome-Beltz High School recently formed a track and field team for the first time in nearly a decade.
Picture Credit: Wali Rana/KNOM
 With the first day of school just weeks away, this Nome Beltz Middle high school team was the first back at practice. St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Petersburg held its final service last month.
