KNBA News: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published August 20, 2025 at 9:40 AM AKDT
David Haeg, asks questions Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor during a town hall about Alaska's investigative grand jury process on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Picture Credit: Ashlyn O'Hara
David Haeg, asks questions Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor during a town hall about Alaska's investigative grand jury process on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Law has a new online portal for residents wanting to submit concerns over public welfare and institutions to an investigative grand jury.
Jill Fratis
