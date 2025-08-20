Newscasts KNBA News: Wednesday, August 20, 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published August 20, 2025 at 9:40 AM AKDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:36 Picture Credit: Ashlyn O'Hara David Haeg, asks questions Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor during a town hall about Alaska's investigative grand jury process on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska. The Alaska Department of Law has a new online portal for residents wanting to submit concerns over public welfare and institutions to an investigative grand jury.