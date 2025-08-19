Newscasts KNBA News: Tuesday, August 19, 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published August 19, 2025 at 10:17 AM AKDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:44 Picture Credit: Alaska Public Media / Former state senator Tom Begich announced he's running for governor. He's the first Democrat in the crowded race. Former state senator Tom Begich is running for governor. Nome’s long-awaited port expansion project took a big step forward last week with the award of a $400 million contract to a well-known Washington-based contractor.