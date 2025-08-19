© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published August 19, 2025 at 10:17 AM AKDT
Picture Credit: Alaska Public Media
/
Former state senator Tom Begich announced he's running for governor. He's the first Democrat in the crowded race.

Former state senator Tom Begich is running for governor. Nome’s long-awaited port expansion project took a big step forward last week with the award of a $400 million contract to a well-known Washington-based contractor.
Newscasts
Jill Fratis
See stories by Jill Fratis