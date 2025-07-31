© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Thursday, July 31st, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:02 PM AKDT
The outgoing president of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, Emily Edenshaw (right), gives elder Margaret Nakok a goodbye hug.
Photo by Rhonda McBride
The outgoing president of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, Emily Edenshaw (right), gives elder Margaret Nakok a goodbye hug. In her six years at the Heritage Center, Edenshaw has racked-up some major accomplishments.

The Alaska Native Heritage Center’s annual garden party is one of the highpoints of the year for the center –- a glamorous gathering that draws VIP’s and hundreds of thousands of dollars -- so different from when the Heritage Center opened in East Anchorage 25 years ago, when people opposed the project because they thought it would hurt the their neighborhood.

Tonight, the Heritage Center says goodbye to its president and CEO, Emily Edenshaw, who has put the center on the map as a national treasure.

Newscasts
Jill Fratis
See stories by Jill Fratis