KNBA News: Thursday, July 31st, 2025

The Alaska Native Heritage Center’s annual garden party is one of the highpoints of the year for the center –- a glamorous gathering that draws VIP’s and hundreds of thousands of dollars -- so different from when the Heritage Center opened in East Anchorage 25 years ago, when people opposed the project because they thought it would hurt the their neighborhood.

Tonight, the Heritage Center says goodbye to its president and CEO, Emily Edenshaw, who has put the center on the map as a national treasure.