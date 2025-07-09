© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published July 9, 2025 at 9:58 AM AKDT
Adam Crum, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, listens as Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks on March 21, 2022 about the plan to divide the agency into two smaller departments.
(Screen capture of Dunleavy livestream)
Adam Crum, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, listens as Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks on March 21, 2022 about the plan to divide the agency into two smaller departments.

Alaska lawmakers plan to compel the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy to release data on oil taxes through a rare use of the state Legislature’s subpoena power. An update on Petersburg's quest to expand its backup diesel generation fleet.
Newscasts
Jill Fratis
See stories by Jill Fratis