Newscasts KNBA News: Wednesday, July 9, 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published July 9, 2025 at 9:58 AM AKDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:35 (Screen capture of Dunleavy livestream)Adam Crum, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, listens as Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks on March 21, 2022 about the plan to divide the agency into two smaller departments. Alaska lawmakers plan to compel the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy to release data on oil taxes through a rare use of the state Legislature’s subpoena power. An update on Petersburg's quest to expand its backup diesel generation fleet.