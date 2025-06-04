Newscasts KNBA News: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published June 4, 2025 at 9:42 AM AKDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:07 Picture Credit: APD Anchorage police had to wear gas masks as they joined Animal Care and Control officers to remove 71 dogs and two birds from the Abbott Loop home of Monika Marshall, 47, on May 22, 2025. Marshall faces 73 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. An Anchorage woman is accused of neglecting dozens of dogs at a local home. Alaska’s schools received the first significant permanent increase in state funding in a decade this year.