KNBA's Top Stories:

· The Governor and legislative leaders meet to avoid another education funding veto.

· Anchorage Police shot and killed a man Monday, who witnesses say was walking down Tudor Road, waving a gun.

· One day after the Eklutna Tribe opened its gaming hall to the public, the state files a lawsuit to shut it down.

· The Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center launches a lecture series on Kenai’s early history.