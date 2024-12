KNBA's Top Stories:

· A Fairbanks woman has been sentenced for killing her two infant daughters, the first in 2015 and the second in 2017.

· A trial is set to begin for a Juneau chiropractor, accused of sexually assaulting patients who were predominantly Alaska Native.

· UAF researchers say they have proof that the earliest Americans were “mammoth” eaters.

· Tips on harvesting your own Christmas tree on state land.