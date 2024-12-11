© 2024 KNBA
KNBA News: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published December 11, 2024 at 9:03 AM AKST
Picture Credit: KTOO
Buttons on display at a campaign event Monday, July 8, 2024, in Juneau, urge supporters to vote against Ballot Measure 2, the repeal of Alaska's current election system. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

Republicans in the Alaska House have formed a 19-member minority caucus. Election officials finished recounting the results of Ballot Measure 2.
Jill Fratis
