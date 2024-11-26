Newscasts KNBA News: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published November 26, 2024 at 11:55 PM AKST Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 4:42 Photo by Rhonda McBride The Deparment of Corrections said last year, when a record 18 inmates died, that the higher death rate is due to a number of factors that include an aging prison population and the increasing number of inmates entering the system in poor health, many who suffer from addiction to drugs and alcohol. A man arrested last month, in a string of recent Anchorage bank robberies had served time for robbing one of the locations five years earlier.