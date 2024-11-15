Newscasts KNBA News: Friday, November 15, 2024 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published November 15, 2024 at 9:17 AM AKST Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:42 U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations Sen. Lisa Murkowski expresses anger over the Biden administration's handling of a Chinese spy balloon, which entered U.S. territory north of the Aleutian Islands. The Department of the Interior has set the stage for a controversial land trade that would allow a road to be built through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is going to be in the spotlight a lot next year.