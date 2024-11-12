Newscasts KNBA News: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 KNBA | By Jill Fratis Published November 12, 2024 at 10:12 AM AKST Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:24 Photo by Donna Hauser/University of Alaska Fairbanks A harbor seal bobs in Iliamna Lake in 2015. The lake’s seals, which stay in freshwater year-round, are genetically different from harbor seals in saltwater. Fresh water harbor seals that swim in a lake in Western Alaska are still a mystery to scientists. The University of Alaska Anchorage is starting the first in-state training program for school psychologists.