© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:12 AM AKST
A harbor seal bobs in Iliamna Lake in 2015. The lake’s seals, which stay in freshwater year-round, are genetically different from harbor seals in saltwater.
Photo by Donna Hauser/University of Alaska Fairbanks
A harbor seal bobs in Iliamna Lake in 2015. The lake’s seals, which stay in freshwater year-round, are genetically different from harbor seals in saltwater.

Fresh water harbor seals that swim in a lake in Western Alaska are still a mystery to scientists. The University of Alaska Anchorage is starting the first in-state training program for school psychologists.
Newscasts
Jill Fratis
See stories by Jill Fratis