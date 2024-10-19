© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
2024 Alaska Federation of Natives convention

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published October 19, 2024 at 10:40 AM AKDT
1 of 17  — 20241018_Parkaparade_Faubion_3.jpg
Model showcasing parka during the Parka Parade
2 of 17  — 20241018_Parkaparade_Faubion_7.jpg
Model showcasing parka during the Parka Parade
Matt Faubion
Model showcasing parka during the Parka Parade
3 of 17  — 20241018_Parkaparade_Faubion_8.jpg
Model showcasing parka during the Parka Parade
Matt Faubion
Model showcasing a parka during the Parka Parade
4 of 17  — 20241018_Parkaparade_Faubion_9.jpg
Model showcasing a parka during the Parka Parade
Matt Faubion
Qissunamiut
5 of 17  — 20241018_AFN_Qissunamiut_Dancers_Faubion_1.jpg
Qissunamiut dancers performing at the 2024 AFN convention
Matt Faubion
Qissunamuit dancers performing at the 2024 AFN convention
6 of 17  — 20241018_AFN_Qissunamiut_Dancers_Faubion_2.jpg
Qissunamuit dancers performing at the 2024 AFN convention
Matt Faubion
A young Qissunamuit dancer performing at the 2024 AFN convention
7 of 17  — 20241018_AFN_Qissunamiut_Dancers_Faubion_3.jpg
A young Qissunamuit dancer performing at the 2024 AFN convention
Matt Faubion
Presidential Awards at the 2024 AFN convention
8 of 17  — 20241018_AFNPresidentialaward_Faubion_15.jpg
Presidential Awards at the 2024 AFN convention
Matt Faubion
Presidential Awards being presented at the 2024 AFN convention
9 of 17  — 20241018_AFNPresidentialaward_Faubion_17.jpg
Presidential Awards being presented at the 2024 AFN convention
Matt Faubion
Subsistence rights panel speaking at the 2024 AFN convention
10 of 17  — 20241017_AFN_SubsistenceRights_Faubion_8.jpg
Subsistence rights panel speaking at the 2024 AFN convention
Matt Faubion
Dr. Rosita Worl sitting on the subsistence rights panel.
11 of 17  — 20241017_AFN_SubsistenceRights_Faubion_5.jpg
Dr. Rosita Worl sitting on the subsistence rights panel.
Matt Faubion
Native dancers performing the first morning of AFN
12 of 17  — 20241017_AFN_Opening Dance_Faubion.jpg
Native dancers performing the first morning of AFN
Matt Faubion
Anchorage Mayor Suzanne La France speaking at the AFN convention.
13 of 17  — 20241017_AFN_LaFrance _Faubion_2.jpg
Anchorage Mayor Suzanne La France speaking at the AFN convention.
14 of 17  — 20241017_AFN_Kitka_Faubion_11.jpg
Matt Faubion
Former AFN President receiving gifts.
15 of 17  — 20241017_AFN_Kitka _Faubion_9.jpg
Former AFN President receiving gifts.
Matt Faubion
Ben Mallot making his first speech as AFN President at the convention
16 of 17  — 20241017_AFN_Mallott_Faubion_4.jpg
Ben Mallot making his first speech as AFN President at the convention
Matt Faubion
New AFN President Ben Mallot and former President Julie Kitka
17 of 17  — 20241017_AFN_Mallott_Faubion_1.jpg
New AFN President Ben Mallot and former President Julie Kitka
Matt Faubion
Jill Fratis
