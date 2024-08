KNBA Top Stories:

· Anchorage Police announce reforms after the death of a teenager killed in an officer-involved shooting.

· A Fairbanks hotel employee faces sexual assault charges, after allegedly using a master key to break into a guest’s room.

· Volunteers are on the lookout for beluga whales on the Kenai and Kasilof Rivers.

· Veteran Iditarod musher Ramey Smythe’s passion project: building a new burled arched for the Iditarod Finish Line in Nome.