© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 22, 2024 at 10:03 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

· Suzanne LaFrance declares victory in the Anchorage mayoral run-off election.

· The Anchorage Assembly rejects a measure that would make it illegal to turn right on a redlight in downtown Anchorage.

· Anchorage Police say the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian near the Sullivan Arena was driving without a license.

· An appeals court in Anchorage hears arguments in a lawsuit over the death of an Alaska Native man, shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairbanks.

· The body of a Japanese climber has been recovered from Denali.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride