KNBA News: Wednesday, May 22, 2024
KNBA Top Stories:
· Suzanne LaFrance declares victory in the Anchorage mayoral run-off election.
· The Anchorage Assembly rejects a measure that would make it illegal to turn right on a redlight in downtown Anchorage.
· Anchorage Police say the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian near the Sullivan Arena was driving without a license.
· An appeals court in Anchorage hears arguments in a lawsuit over the death of an Alaska Native man, shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairbanks.
· The body of a Japanese climber has been recovered from Denali.