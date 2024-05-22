KNBA News: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

KNBA Top Stories:

· Suzanne LaFrance declares victory in the Anchorage mayoral run-off election.

· The Anchorage Assembly rejects a measure that would make it illegal to turn right on a redlight in downtown Anchorage.

· Anchorage Police say the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian near the Sullivan Arena was driving without a license.

· An appeals court in Anchorage hears arguments in a lawsuit over the death of an Alaska Native man, shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairbanks.

· The body of a Japanese climber has been recovered from Denali.