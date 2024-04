KNBA Top Stories:

· The Anchorage Assembly looks at new policies for campsites, that would take effect after winter shelters close.

· Anchorage police investigate the death of man, killed while lying in the street.

· How Juneau plans to spend more than $20 million in cruise ship passenger fees.

· Geese at Creamer’s Field in Fairbanks, a sign that spring just might have finally arrived.