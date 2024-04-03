© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:57 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories

· In the Anchorage Mayoral Race, Suzanne LaFrance has a slight edge on Mayor Dave Bronson in preliminary election results.

· The Air Force will offer “Arctic Pay” incentives for airmen stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base

· Why the I.R.S. gave the entire community of Wrangell an automatic extension in filing this year’s tax returns.

· Alaska and Canada sign a seven-year moratorium on fishing for Yukon kings.

· How one Kenai meat store owner hopes to make shopping a 24-7 reality for products like hamburger, steak and reindeer sticks.
