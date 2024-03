Today’s top stories:

· Pollsters look at how ranked choice voting affects Rep. Mary Peltola’s bid for re-election

· Will he or won’t he veto education funding? Today’s the deadline for Gov. Mike Dunleavy to decide.

· Yes, the Iditarod is a race, but 2019's Iditarod champ, Pete Kaiser chose to work with his competitors to get their teams safely to Nome.