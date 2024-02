Kathleen Henry's photo is courtesy of Facebook and Veronica Abouchuk's photo was provided by her sister, Mary Dan. Kathleen Jo Henry (left) and Veronica Abouchuk (right)

In a special KNBA News report, a look back at the Brian Smith murder trial. In the national media, the case was dubbed the "Memory Card Murders," with most of the focus on Smith's gruesome crimes and not on the two Alaska Native women he killed. Family members of one of the victims, Veronica Abouchuk, weigh in.