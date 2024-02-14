© 2024 KNBA
KNBA News: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:01 PM AKST

KNBA's Top Stories:

· AFN leaders say a transition to new leadership is underway, after its longtime president Julie Kitka has announced plans to step aside.

· The City of Anchorage now has a list of businesses that might have to close if the snow isn’t removed from their rooftops. Alaska Public Media’s Jeremy Hsieh reports.

· Mark Littlefield is the only candidate to file in the special election to fill a vacancy for an Anchorage Assembly seat in Eagle River.
