KNBA News: Tuesday, February 6, 2024
KNBA's Top Stories:
- Why Alaska schools increasingly rely on teachers from foreign countries – and how their high turnover rate could lead to poor student performance.
- Although work has begun on the Willow oil development, attorneys are in court again over another legal challenge to the project.
- Alaska State Troopers make animal cruelty arrests in Kasilof.
- Musher Brent Sass wins his sixth Yukon Quest. Why he says the performance of his team bodes well for the Iditarod.