Music Matters
KNBA News: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:14 AM AKST

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • Why Alaska schools increasingly rely on teachers from foreign countries – and how their high turnover rate could lead to poor student performance.  
  • Although work has begun on the Willow oil development, attorneys are in court again over another legal challenge to the project.
  • Alaska State Troopers make animal cruelty arrests in Kasilof.
  • Musher Brent Sass wins his sixth Yukon Quest. Why he says the performance of his team bodes well for the Iditarod.
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
