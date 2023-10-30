© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Saturday, October 21, 2023

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published October 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM AKDT

KNBA’S Special Alaska Federation of Natives Convention Update: Day 3

  • U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland addresses AFN and sets the stage for Sunday’s Road to Healing listening session at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, to be followed by a totem raising, the first in the nation dedicated to Native boarding school survivors and their families.
  • AFN looks at pros and cons of tribal education compacts.
  • Protest rally outside AFN convention calls attention to impacts of development on the environment.
