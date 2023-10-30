KNBA News: Monday, October 23, 2023
KNBA’s Special Alaska Federation of Natives Convention Update: Wrap-Up.
- 2023 AFN comes to a harmonious close on Saturday, as delegates come together to protect rural subsistence rights.
- Rep. Mary Peltola addressed the convention on Saturday, her first public appearance since the death of her husband in a plane crash in September.
- Totem pole raised at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Sunday, the first totem in the nation to be dedicated to Native boarding school survivors and their families.