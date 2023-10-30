© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Monday, October 23, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM AKDT

KNBA’s Special Alaska Federation of Natives Convention Update: Wrap-Up.

  • 2023 AFN comes to a harmonious close on Saturday, as delegates come together to protect rural subsistence rights.
  • Rep. Mary Peltola addressed the convention on Saturday, her first public appearance since the death of her husband in a plane crash in September.
  • Totem pole raised at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Sunday, the first totem in the nation to be dedicated to Native boarding school survivors and their families.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride