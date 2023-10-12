KNBA News: Thursday, October 12, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

· As Anchorage gets its first dusting of snow for the season, an El Nino weather system settles in. How it makes the weather more unpredictable

· Anchorage Assembly to decide on whether to convert the old Solid Waste Services building into a homeless shelter.

· Anchorage Assembly changes its policy on marijuana use for city employees.

· What bear lovers have been waiting to find out... Which Katmai bear is the champion of this year’s Fat Bear contest?

We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross, Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early, and KDLL’s Hunter Morrison.



