KNBA News: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

· Two soldiers die after a military vehicle flips near Salcha.

· State Troopers are investigating two drowning deaths near Nulato on the Yukon River.

· The NANA Native Corporation creates its own Permanent Fund, to save money for future generations.

· The proposed Donlin gold mine faces new legal challenges.

· Fairbanks building trades teacher wins national recognition.

 We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross, KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen and the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
