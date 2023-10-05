KNBA News: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
· Two soldiers die after a military vehicle flips near Salcha.
· State Troopers are investigating two drowning deaths near Nulato on the Yukon River.
· The NANA Native Corporation creates its own Permanent Fund, to save money for future generations.
· The proposed Donlin gold mine faces new legal challenges.
· Fairbanks building trades teacher wins national recognition.
We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross, KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen and the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.