KNBA News: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

· Two soldiers die after a military vehicle flips near Salcha.

· State Troopers are investigating two drowning deaths near Nulato on the Yukon River.

· The NANA Native Corporation creates its own Permanent Fund, to save money for future generations.

· The proposed Donlin gold mine faces new legal challenges.

· Fairbanks building trades teacher wins national recognition.

We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross, KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen and the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.

