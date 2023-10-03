© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Monday, October 2nd, 2023

KNBA | By Jill Fratis
Published October 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM AKDT

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • Former state senator Josh Revak leaves his job as Rep. Mary Peltola’s state director.
  • A humpback whale found dead near Kodiak gives scientists a chance to learn more about why their numbers have been shrinking.
  • A Dillingham man accused in a double homicide now faces additional charges for cyberstalking and threatening a Florida sheriff.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin, KMXT’s Bryan Venua and KDLG’s Christina McDermott

Jill Fratis
