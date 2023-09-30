KNBA News: Thursday, September 28, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

· A national group that tracks inmate populations says Alaska prisons have the highest percentage of Native inmates in the nation. Host Wrap-Rhonda

· A former St. Paul police chief is convicted of child sexual abuse.

· The Alaska Federation of Natives joins the federal government in a lawsuit against the state of Alaska over Kuskokwim salmon management.

· NOAA investigates orca whale deaths.

We had help today from KUCB's Theo Greely and Hope McKenney , along with the Alaska Beacon's Yereth Rosen.