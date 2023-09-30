© 2023 KNBA
KNBA News: Thursday, September 28, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

· A national group that tracks inmate populations says Alaska prisons have the highest percentage of Native inmates in the nation.  Host Wrap-Rhonda

· A former St. Paul police chief is convicted of child sexual abuse. 

· The Alaska Federation of Natives joins the federal government in a lawsuit against the state of Alaska over Kuskokwim salmon management.  

· NOAA investigates orca whale deaths.

We had help today from KUCB's Theo Greely and Hope McKenney , along with the Alaska Beacon's Yereth Rosen.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
