KNBA News: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski airs frustrations about working with the House to prevent a government shutdown



The Anchorage Assembly delays a decision to rename the Port of Anchorage in honor of the late Congressman Don Young.



The City of Anchorage joins other cities in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on how and when cities can clean up homeless camps.



The Meaning of Home exhibit, showcasing the art, music and poetry of those struggling to survive homelessness, comes to an end.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin as Jeremy Hsieh.