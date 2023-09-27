© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 27, 2023 at 9:28 PM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski airs frustrations about working with the House to prevent a government shutdown
  • The Anchorage Assembly delays a decision to rename the Port of Anchorage in honor of the late Congressman Don Young.
  • The City of Anchorage joins other cities in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on how and when cities can clean up homeless camps.
  • The Meaning of Home exhibit, showcasing the art, music and poetry of those struggling to survive homelessness, comes to an end.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin as Jeremy Hsieh.

Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride