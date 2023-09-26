© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:19 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  •  Anchorage Assembly scheduled to vote on renaming the Port of Anchorage to honor Congressman Don Young
  • The Three Bears Alaska grocery chain expands into new territory.
  • Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski weigh in on the Albertsons-Safeway merger.  
  • Juneau  voters are asked to take a second look at a new city hall.
  • A man accused of robbing two Anchorage banks is in custody.

We had help today from KUAC’s Tim Ellis, Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Chris Klint, and KTOO’s Katie Anastas.
Please note: The Three Bears Alaska story has an error. Three Bears is interested in buying two Sourdough Fuel gas station-convenience stores, not four, as Three Bears Marketing Director Jim Kolb said earlier.

Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride