KNBA Top Stories:



A look at what made September a deadly month on the Sterling Highway.



Shishaldin volcano status upgraded to Code Red this morning.



Scientists from Colorado use drones to study Makushin volcano in Unalaska.



A weaver hopes to make the biggest Chilikat blanket ever with help from a $50,000 Rasmuson grant.

We had help today from KDLL’s Riley Board, KUCB’s Andy Lusk and KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey.