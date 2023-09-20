KNBA News: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
KNBA's Top Stories:
- After 14 weeks, the internet and cell phone service drought is over for much of Northern and Western Alaska.
- Climate experts say there’s double trouble brewing for coastal communities this fall, due to El Niño and record-high sea surface temperatures in the Pacific
- How schools across the state are responding to an emailed bomb threat yesterday.
- Doors left open on a donut delivery truck proved to be too much of a temptation for bears at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
We had help today from KNOM’s Ava White, along with Alaska Public Media’s Madilyn Rose, Tim Rockey and Casey Grove.