KNBA News: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM AKDT

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • After 14 weeks, the internet and cell phone service drought is over for much of Northern and Western Alaska.
  • Climate experts say there’s double trouble brewing for coastal communities this fall, due to El Niño and record-high sea surface temperatures in the Pacific
  • How schools across the state are responding to an emailed bomb threat yesterday.
  • Doors left open on a donut delivery truck proved to be too much of a temptation for bears at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

We had help today from KNOM’s Ava White, along with Alaska Public Media’s Madilyn Rose, Tim Rockey and Casey Grove.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
